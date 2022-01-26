Cominar REIT (CUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.95.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$161.68 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.