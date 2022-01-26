Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

