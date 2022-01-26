Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 13.2%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. 304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 45,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

