British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Trading 2.6% Higher

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.63. 135,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,978,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
