British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Trading 2.6% Higher

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.63. 135,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,978,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $1,451,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,117,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

