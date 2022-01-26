ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 289,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,252,801 shares.The stock last traded at $59.67 and had previously closed at $62.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 32.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

