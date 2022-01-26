Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $118.57

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SPB stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

