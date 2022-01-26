Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $28.54. 292,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,546,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $868,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.