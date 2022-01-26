JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 11.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price dropped 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.53. Approximately 22,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,088,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

JKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

