Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $26.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Livent by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

