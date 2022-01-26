Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Announces Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.
Daseke stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $591.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.
About Daseke
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.