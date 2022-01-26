Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

HBCP stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.