Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.
HBCP stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.