Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 405.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Generac by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.52 and a 200 day moving average of $407.52.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.26.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

