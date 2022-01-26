Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $4.42. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 3,433 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

