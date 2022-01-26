Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.25

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
A number of research firms recently commented on SNCE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96.
About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
