Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.84

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 1081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

