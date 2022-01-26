Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.11

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 210876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

