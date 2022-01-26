Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,585,000 after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

