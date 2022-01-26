American Century Companies Inc. Sells 71,450 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,882 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 71,450 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

