Bokf Na Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.73. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $88.36 and a one year high of $112.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

