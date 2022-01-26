Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

