Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

