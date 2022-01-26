Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.