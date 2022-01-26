Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $148,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

