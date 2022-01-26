Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $269.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.25.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.