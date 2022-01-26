Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $174,000 Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

