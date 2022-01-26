FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B+

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. FOX has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

