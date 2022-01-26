Aviva PLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

NetApp stock opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.