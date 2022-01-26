Brokerages Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Target Price at €71.77

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($81.22).

G24 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

G24 opened at €52.62 ($59.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. Scout24 has a one year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a one year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.75. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

