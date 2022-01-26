The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $357.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $357.35.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $294.26 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.