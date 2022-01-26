MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $352.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.41.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.83.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.