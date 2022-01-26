Aviva PLC Purchases 231,188 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,188 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 35,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,330,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

FTI stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.13. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

