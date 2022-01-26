Aviva PLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.47. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.74.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.