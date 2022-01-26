Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.64-2.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

