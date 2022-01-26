Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Vipshop stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

