Aviva PLC Sells 235,253 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Masco worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 5,814.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,950 shares of company stock worth $7,593,045 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.