Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

SSD stock opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $141.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

