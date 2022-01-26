Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of SLP opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $826.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

