First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $296,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 274.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 12.9% during the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 167,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,603 shares of company stock valued at $15,510,985. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

