Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FLC opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

