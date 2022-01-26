Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

BOH opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.25. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

