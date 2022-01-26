Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share by the oil production company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 222.35 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £475.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 126.30 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 225 ($3.04). The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKP shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 315 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

