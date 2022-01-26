ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,658,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,021,891 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $17.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 183.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,046,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 345.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

