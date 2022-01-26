Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Qorvo worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.47 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.