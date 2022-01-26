Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 380,583 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter worth $2,703,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 39.4% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the third quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgetown by 18.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

