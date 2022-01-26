Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $15.27. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 2,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

