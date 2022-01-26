Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

