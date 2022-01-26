TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $12.94. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 2,886 shares trading hands.

TMST has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $662.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

