Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $29.12

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.12, but opened at $25.51. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 5,437 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

