US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Energizer worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Energizer stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

