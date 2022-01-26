Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,848 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

